XRP, Bitcoin, Cardano Price Analysis: 19 May

Following months of bullish movement on the price charts, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has been bleeding over the last few days. In fact, at the time of writing, BTC had dropped below $40k, a level it last touched back in mid-February when the cryptocurrency was busy breaching it. The said depreciation had a corresponding effect on the rest of the market’s altcoins including Ethereum, the alt that was supposed to lead the altseason this time around.