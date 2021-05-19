Ford, F-150 Lightning Supplier To Form EV Battery Joint Venture: Report
Ford Motor Company is planning on forming a joint venture with SK Innovation, the South Korean company responsible for building the batteries that will be featured within every 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, per Reuters. The official announcement, ostensibly slated for the morning of May 20th, 2021, will thrust the automaker into a new era, one in which its EV-related components are vertically integrated into the company’s operations.fordauthority.com