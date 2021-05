Daimion Collins’ talent is about as raw as it can come, but his ceiling is still too high up for anyone to see right now. A 5-star power forward from Atlanta, TX, Collins didn’t have the benefit of playing for a high-level prep school or prestigious basketball academy during his high school years. Instead, he posted video game figures as a senior at Atlanta High School, averaging 35.2 points, 14.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 6.2 blocks per outing on a squad that finished the season 19-5. Collins has been a consensus top 35 player for well over a year now and has only continued to rise in the recruiting ranks.