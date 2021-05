From his highly-publicized relationship with Lily-Rose Depp, to his teenage romance with Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, look back on Timothee Chalamet’s dating history. Timothee Chalamet, 25, is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood! The native New Yorker, who has starred in films like Little Women and Lady Bird, has built a strong contingent of fans over the past few years. Scroll through TikTok or Instagram and it’s likely you’ll come across a video about the up-and-coming star. Naturally, many of his followers want to know what his relationship status is. Continue reading for the low down!