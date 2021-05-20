newsbreak-logo
Phoenix ends mask mandate for those fully vaccinated

By David Baker
AZFamily
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Masks are now optional, with a few exceptions, for fully vaccinated people in public places in Phoenix. The City Council unanimously voted on Wednesday to change its nearly year-long mask mandate to align with the new CDC guidelines, which says people who have been vaccinated don't have to wear masks indoors and outdoors. Masks are still required at Phoenix Sky Harbor and on public transportation, including planes, light rail and buses. The changes take effect immediately. Businesses can decide whether customers have to wear masks inside their buildings.

Arizona Statekyma.com

Arizona health officials hope to see spike in vaccine demand

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials reported 468 new COVID cases in Arizona but no new deaths. The new cases bring the total to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The Associated Press reported the number of hospitalizations for COVID cases is slowly going down. But of those cases, 199 were in ICUs.
Arizona StateRegister Citizen

Arizona finds 468 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Arizona StateTruth About Cars

ElectraMeccanica to Build EVs in the Arizona Desert

ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...
Arizona Statecrossroadstoday.com

Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of...
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....
Avondale, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

KB opens in Avondale

KB Home announced the grand opening of Oak Park, a new community of ranch-style homes in highly desirable Avondale, Arizona. The new community is situated north of Interstate 10 and west of Loop 101 on the corner of North Avondale Boulevard and West Thomas Road, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Oak Park is also just a short drive to several popular sports arenas and Major League Baseball® spring training facilities as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westgate Entertainment District. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking, biking and camping and several area parks, which feature playgrounds and sports fields.
Arizona StateWSLS

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX – An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona Statekawc.org

Kimberly Yee Joins Race For Arizona Governor

Arizona's Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her run for Governor Monday in a video posted to her campaign site. Yee who serves Arizona as the 45 treasure of the state said she is running for Governor to 'secure our southern border'. Yee also served as a state senator back in 2017.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

Donations needed for Phoenix teen after liver transplant

A Phoenix family is asking for donations after their teenage daughter underwent successful liver transplant surgery in March. The teen, Avery Morkert, is a Phoenix resident who received a life-saving liver transplant March 17 at Phoenix Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with Auto Immune Hepatitis. According to the Children’s Organ...
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Assisted living facility proposed for Phoenix

A new assisted living facility is being proposed for a vacant, undeveloped 5.1-acre site at the NWC of 10th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, near the Western Canal. Owner, Vermilion Acquisitions, LLC recently submitted conceptual plans to the City of Phoenix and is requesting to rezone the property from Single-Family Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District, to Multifamily Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District.
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona is now ground zero in Republicans’ war on voting

UNDETERRED BY the backlash to Georgia’s new anti-voting law, Arizona Republicans have made their state ground zero in the party’s spurious efforts to question the 2020 election results and restrict voting. First, they insisted on running a chaotic “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, without the expertise or the safeguards to do so credibly; that nightmare continues, and the results could seriously harm faith in U.S. elections. Then, Arizona Republicans imposed what they call “fixes” to state election law, including a new voting restriction that is pointless — if your goal is to make elections simple and fair.