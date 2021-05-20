Phoenix ends mask mandate for those fully vaccinated
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Masks are now optional, with a few exceptions, for fully vaccinated people in public places in Phoenix. The City Council unanimously voted on Wednesday to change its nearly year-long mask mandate to align with the new CDC guidelines, which says people who have been vaccinated don't have to wear masks indoors and outdoors. Masks are still required at Phoenix Sky Harbor and on public transportation, including planes, light rail and buses. The changes take effect immediately. Businesses can decide whether customers have to wear masks inside their buildings.www.azfamily.com