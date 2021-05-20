Blowing Dust Poses Potential Health Concern
Strong northwesterly winds are creating blowing dust and elevated concentrations of particulate matter 10 microns and smaller (PM10) across the San Joaquin Valley. As a result, local air pollution officials are issuing a health caution valley-wide due to PM10 from wind-blown dust from Wednesday night, May 19 through Friday, May 21. The District recommends that Valley residents use caution and avoid exposure to blowing dust caused by windy conditions.www.escalontimes.com