Blowing Dust Poses Potential Health Concern

escalontimes.com
 14 hours ago

Strong northwesterly winds are creating blowing dust and elevated concentrations of particulate matter 10 microns and smaller (PM10) across the San Joaquin Valley. As a result, local air pollution officials are issuing a health caution valley-wide due to PM10 from wind-blown dust from Wednesday night, May 19 through Friday, May 21. The District recommends that Valley residents use caution and avoid exposure to blowing dust caused by windy conditions.

