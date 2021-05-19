newsbreak-logo
Governor Cuomo Announces Public Service Commission has Approved the Sale of Indian Point

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Cuomo Announces Public Service Commission has Approved the Sale of Indian Point. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the New York State Public Service Commission approved the sale of the Indian Point nuclear power facility to Holtec International subsidiaries. The PSC approved a negotiated agreement by the State of New York, County of Westchester, local governments, Public Utility Law Project, Riverkeeper, Entergy, the former owner of Indian Point, and Holtec, which provides for the transfer of the nuclear power facility to Holtec for a swift, complete and safe decommissioning and site remediation. The long-term trajectory ensuring the State’s greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets are met remains on track. Indian Point’s closure has been anticipated by State energy planners for more than a decade and the plant’s continued operation was therefore not included in the State’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction plans. New York State generators must continue to comply with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative’s carbon cap, ensuring the region’s emissions will continue to decline after Indian Point closes.

