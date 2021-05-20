newsbreak-logo
City Health Director Home Recovering From Surgery

By Paul Bass
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 13 hours ago
New Haven’s health director is taking care of her own health.

The director, Maritza Bond, had one-day outpatient non-emergency surgery on Tuesday.

She is technically out on four to six-week medical leave, but, she said Wednesday, “I might be able to come back sooner depending on my post-op” visit in two weeks.

“I’m home recovering and resting,” Bond said. “Things are running status quo in the health department. I look forward coming back to work full force.”

Department deputy Brooke Logan is running the shop in Bond’s absence.

Bond said she prefers not to discuss the specifics of the surgery, except it didn’t involve Covid-19 or any life-threatening condition.

Bond has overseem the city’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Click here to read more about that.) The New Haven Register first reported Wednesday on her medical leave.

