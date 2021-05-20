Honolulu posts smallest rent increase for single-family homes

Masahiro Ogura’s mission was to share his love of flying with others — a perch from the sky that people had never experienced. It was one he undertook seriously for more than two decades in Hawaii, primarily for visitors from his native country of Japan. A signature part of his business was the opportunity for first-timers to take the controls themselves as a co-pilot flying around Oahu between takeoff and landing, with Ogura, a certified instructor, providing a watchful eye in the cockpit seat to their right. Washin Air touts a record of more than 57,000 spotless flights since its 1997 founding.