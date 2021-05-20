newsbreak-logo
Honolulu posts smallest rent increase for single-family homes

By Janis L. Magin
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 14 hours ago
CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) noted that according to the U.S. Census, demand for single-family rental homes is at a generational high, driven, in part, by the high cost to buy a home.

Honolulu, HIbizjournals

People on the Move

SVP, Director Commercial Credit Group at Bank of Hawaii Corp. (Honolulu, HI) Trepte is responsible for co-managing a team of commercial credit analysts and underwriters, who provide credit administrative and approval support to the bank’s commercial banking centers. He has more than 26 years of experience in the financial services industry, having worked for a variety of financial institutions in Hawaii and in Oregon.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii monthly bankruptcies rise for first time in year

Statewide bankruptcies rose for the first time this year as filings in April jumped 19.3% even as the state continued to show encouraging signs of an economic recovery. The 136 cases were the most for any month since there were 140 in July, according to new data released by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Hawaii. There were only 114 cases in April 2020.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Editorial: Don’t lease public land for 100 years

Land truly does equal power in Hawaii, with acreage bringing money and influence. Factor in the complicated political history of the Hawaiian kingdom’s overthrow, which continues into land-revenue disputes today, and it’s a complex equation that requires ultra- careful decisionmaking. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading...
Honolulu, HIcities-today.com

Honolulu’s bike-share scheme in danger of closure

Hawaii’s state capital Honolulu is cutting back services on its Biki bike-share scheme after sustaining huge financial losses during the pandemic. In 2019, the programme registered 1.4 million rides, but the pandemic has cut ridership figures in half. Of the 130 docking stations currently in operation, 40-50 are now facing...
Hawaii Statekauainownews.com

Hawaii Coffee Assoc. Presents 2021 Virtual Conference

The statewide Hawaii Coffee Association (HCA) presents an informative two-day webinar featuring coffee industry leaders, researchers and educators. The June 24-25th event is a free resource for its association members and the broader community. In addition, HCA hosts the 12th annual Statewide Coffee Cupping Competition with winners announced June 25...
Hawaii Statehawaiinews.online

83 New Hawaii COVID-19 Cases: DATE

In the latest COVID-19 cases report from the Government of the Aloha State, 83 new Hawaii COVID-19 cases were reported bringing the total to 33,834 (up 0.2% from the previous day). To date, 1,543,950 COVID-19 tests have been conducted with 33,676 resulting in a positive reading and marking today’s positivity rate at 1.6%.
Honolulu, HIbizjournals

Kimarie Matthews

EVP & Executive Director Contact Center & Customer Engagement at Bank of Hawaii Corp. (Honolulu, HI) As a member of BOH's Operating Committee, Matthews is responsible for the transformation of the bank’s contact center service experience and providing leadership to define and deliver a cohesive strategy for omni-channel servicing across the bank, creating a way for the contact center to provide connectivity for customers across the branch, mobile/digital, and contact center touch points. She has more than 25 years of experience at a variety of financial institutions.
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

Hiring now! Jobs in Honolulu with an immediate start

These companies in Honolulu are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 2. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 3. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 5. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 6. Work from Home Inbound Customer & Technical Support; 7. *REMOTE* Senior Python Engineer; 8. Sales Account Manager - remote office; 9. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 10. Flexible Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/REMOTE (LICENSE REQUIRED);
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

Honolulu COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Honolulu: 1. 1450 Ala Moana Blvd #2004 (808) 949-4010; 2. 4211 Waialae Ave (808) 732-0781; 3. 1330 Pali Hwy (808) 536-5542; 4. 1620 N School St (808) 841-0724; 5. 2750 Woodlawn Dr (808) 988-2151; 6. 2470 S King St (808) 947-2651; 7. 848 Ala Lilikoi St (808) 833-2597; 8. 1030 S King St (808) 591-8402; 9. 5156 Kalanianaxcaxbbole Hwy (808) 377-9643; 10. 500 N Nimitz Hwy (808) 528-3581; 11. 1441 Kapiolani Blvd #304 808-955-9500; 12. 888 Kapahulu Ave 808-733-2606; 13. 1234 S Beretania St 808-535-1785; 14. 750 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St 808-945-9841; 15. 1290 S Beretania St (808) 522-5071; 16. 1520 N School St 808-845-7111; 17. 1613 Nuuanu Ave 808-536-5370; 18. 1121 S Beretania St 808-593-0403; 19. 7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste C119a 808-395-9023; 20. 1520 Liliha St #201 808-533-6990; 21. 615 Piikoi St #105 808-593-4600; 22. 1032 Fort Street Mall 808-489-9836; 23. 700 Kexe2x80x99eaumoku St 808-955-8441;
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Pacific Business News

Washin Air president pivots to Washin Handyman business

Masahiro Ogura’s mission was to share his love of flying with others — a perch from the sky that people had never experienced. It was one he undertook seriously for more than two decades in Hawaii, primarily for visitors from his native country of Japan. A signature part of his business was the opportunity for first-timers to take the controls themselves as a co-pilot flying around Oahu between takeoff and landing, with Ogura, a certified instructor, providing a watchful eye in the cockpit seat to their right. Washin Air touts a record of more than 57,000 spotless flights since its 1997 founding.
Honolulu County, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Shelter works to bolster vaccination rates among Oahu’s homeless

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Across the state, efforts to vaccinate homeless individuals are underway and staff at shelters are hopeful for the future. The executive director of the Institute for Human Services, Connie Mitchell, said that they have been vaccinating so many clients, they believe they are keeping up with the vaccination rates of the general public.