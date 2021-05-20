Honolulu posts smallest rent increase for single-family homes

EVP & Executive Director Contact Center & Customer Engagement at Bank of Hawaii Corp. (Honolulu, HI) As a member of BOH's Operating Committee, Matthews is responsible for the transformation of the bank’s contact center service experience and providing leadership to define and deliver a cohesive strategy for omni-channel servicing across the bank, creating a way for the contact center to provide connectivity for customers across the branch, mobile/digital, and contact center touch points. She has more than 25 years of experience at a variety of financial institutions.