Trump faces criminal probe by an AG with more powers than DA

MSNBC
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump has avoided legal trouble in the past by claiming he “doesn’t know” because he relies on others, and may plan on using the same defense in the NY criminal probe the Trump Organization now faces. Former U.S. Attorney for the SDNY David Kelly, who successfully convicted the infamous Bernie Ebbers after he used a similar defense, joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the growing legal storm Trump faces and why the Attorney General has even more power than the DA.

