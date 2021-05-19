Letter to the editor: Time to return to in-person city council meetings
It is time to immediately return to in-person city council meetings. This call for open and in-person meetings extends to the planning and other board meetings as well. There are issues facing Edmonds that could change our city forever, not the least of which is the Citizens Housing Commission policy proposals being presented to Council now. Those proposals include the elimination of single-family neighborhoods throughout all of Edmonds. Perhaps at no time in our city's history have there been such far-reaching ideas advocating extreme change, which, if passed by council, could forever alter Edmonds' livability and character. This is not the time to conduct government business via virtual meetings limiting citizen input to a blank-screen three-minute "voicemail."