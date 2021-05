Photo buffs are invited to take part in a photography contest with a twist: the Edmonds Photomarathon, scheduled virtually this year for Saturday, June 12. Registration is open now for the annual photomarathon, organized by the Rotary Club of Edmonds, provides an opportunity to view the community through a new lens. The event is one of only two in the United States and benefits Edmonds Rotary community service projects and the scholarship fund for graduating seniors.