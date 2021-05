This is Sandy Brown Jensen for Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program. May brings us two superb photography shows. At the Emerald Art Center inn Springfield, go upstairs to the outstanding PhotoZone Members Show. The Featured Artist is David Jones, who just passed away this year. Take your time to appreciate the diversity of his work--from elegant callas to dramatic architecture. He was known to us all as a generous teacher, master technician, and always an inspiration in his passion for beauty.