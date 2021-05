One of the most anticipated new additions to Walt Disney World is the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The still under construction location is being called a Star Wars hotel, and while it is that, it's also a great deal more. In both form and function the Galactic Starcruiser is more like a cruise ship experience than simply a hotel. It's an all-inclusive two-night event where guests will be able to have an entire Star Wars adventure without ever leaving the building. Everything you do inside the Galactic Starcruiser is part of a Star Wars story, and that includes eating dinner. As the dining room contains an element one Walt Disney Imagineer can't wait for guests to see.