BayMark Innovates with BAART Programs 24/7 Access to Opioid Treatment Services in Los Angeles
LEWISVILLE, Texas (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. BAART Programs Boyle Heights, a BayMark Health Services treatment facility located at 1701 Zonal Avenue in Los Angeles has expanded medication-assisted treatment (MAT) services to include 24/7 access. The expansion marks the next step in creating an innovative network of treatment services to provide treatment on demand thereby saving lives by increasing access to MAT. Collaborating with hospital emergency departments, health care providers, crisis response teams, jails/law enforcement and other community services, BayMark will be collecting data to help demonstrate a reduction in emergency room utilization for substance use related issues including reduction in overdoses and adverse consequences related to Opioid Use Disorder (OUD).