2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from dialed-in model that called six golf majors

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time the PGA Championship was played on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Rory McIlroy won in an eight-shot romp and set the tournament record for largest margin of victory. Now, McIlroy will return to the Ocean Course for the 2021 PGA Championship fresh off a win two weeks ago at Quail Hollow Golf Club that ended an 18-month winless drought. McIlroy will go off the 10th tee at 8:33 a.m. ET on Thursday and is playing alongside past PGA champions Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka in the 2021 PGA Championship tee times for Round 1.

blackchronicle.com
