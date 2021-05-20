2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from dialed-in model that called six golf majors
The last time the PGA Championship was played on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Rory McIlroy won in an eight-shot romp and set the tournament record for largest margin of victory. Now, McIlroy will return to the Ocean Course for the 2021 PGA Championship fresh off a win two weeks ago at Quail Hollow Golf Club that ended an 18-month winless drought. McIlroy will go off the 10th tee at 8:33 a.m. ET on Thursday and is playing alongside past PGA champions Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka in the 2021 PGA Championship tee times for Round 1.blackchronicle.com