2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from dialed-in model that called six golf majors

Welcome to the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. As of Monday morning, the weather looks as close to perfection as it gets, with temperatures starting in the high 70s on Thursday and creeping into the mid-80s by Sunday afternoon with no rain in the forecast. Golf fans from the Carolinas and across the country will flock just south of Charleston, S.C. to witness the remarkable Lowcountry scenery and as the best players in the world tee it up on the Ocean Course for just the second time in PGA Championship history. Rory McIlroy won here in 2012 by eight strokes with a final score of 13 under par on this Pete Dye masterpiece. After the Northern Irishman’s win at the Wells Fargo Championship just a couple of weeks ago, he comes in as the betting favorite at 11-1. With a scorecard yardage of 7,876 yards, the Ocean Course will be the longest major venue in history. In other words, this is a big-boy track that demands a certain type of player.