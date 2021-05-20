newsbreak-logo
‘I have never seen justice’: Tulsa Race Massacre survivors share stories of chaos, horror

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — For the first time, the American public is hearing from survivors of one of the darkest events in American history. It has been nearly 100 years, but city leaders in Tulsa say they are still searching for closure after the Tulsa Race Massacre. The Greenwood District...

Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

"The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History"

From Marlin Lavanhar, a Tulsa Minister and Activist: A Series of Cartoons about the Race Massacre. Sen. Matthews: 'No Politicians' Involved In What Comes After Race Massacre Centennial Commission. By Matt Trotter • 22 hours ago. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission has made a lot of headlines recently.
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

McGirt ruling leaves Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Supreme Court ruling has left Oklahoma in turmoil over Native American land. Now 76,000 criminal convictions are being questioned. FOX 25 took the problem straight to Governor Kevin Stitt. We're breaking down the McGirt ruling in an exclusive two-part series beginning Monday, May 17th at...
Tulsa, OKnexttv.com

Programming Review: History’s ‘Tulsa Massacre’ Spotlights a Forgotten Tragedy

History commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa, Oklahoma, race massacre with a powerful and poignant documentary that examines arguably the worst racial incident in U.S. history. The documentary, Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, doesn’t sugarcoat what happened a century ago to Black residents of Tulsa’s Greenwood District, but...
Tulsa, OKKRDO

Gifts arriving for church-goer whose feel-good story went viral

TULSA, Oklahoma (Tulsa World) — It seemed like a feel-good story had run its course. Then surprises started arriving in the mail. La Verne Ford Wimberly, an 82-year-old retired Tulsa Public Schools administrator, gained global recognition and acclaim in March because she was at the center of a story-gone-viral: She dressed in her Sunday best for a year’s worth of Metropolitan Baptist Church services even though she was watching services from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tulsa, OKkosu.org

Greenwood Artist, Historian Creates A 'Labor Of Love' For Black Wall Street

There is a time machine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A corridor connecting multiple businesses in a building on the historic Black Wall Street has been transformed into a museum-worthy exhibit. The Marvin Blades Faces of Greenwood Timeline Experience showcases hundreds of newspaper articles, advertisements, maps and other artifacts on symbolic green walls. The historical kaleidoscope shows the joy, pain, trauma and resilience of the Greenwood community.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Overturn HB 1775 and teach to the trouble

A decade ago, I moved to Tulsa to teach. Not long after, I learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre, arguably the most violent act of white supremacist domestic terrorism in U.S. history. With the event's centennial in a few weeks, the question remains: How best can Oklahoma move toward race...
Tulsa, OKabc.com

Watch "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth" ABC News Live Documentary Special Tuesday

ABC News Live will present "Tulsa's Buried Truth," a documentary special on the Tulsa Race Massacre, nearly 100 years after a violent white mob descended on a prosperous Black community, known as Black Wall Street, and, in less than 24 hours, destroyed and terrorized the neighborhood, killing as many as 300 Black Americans. Stemming from reporting that aired on the groundbreaking, primetime newsmagazine "Soul of a Nation" and the successful ABC Audio podcast "Soul of a Nation: Tulsa's Buried Truth," the half-hour documentary special will take a look at one of the most brutal and rarely discussed racially motivated attacks in American history. Led by ABC News Senior National Correspondent Steve Osunsami, "Tulsa's Buried Truth" will examine more around the issue of reparations, including previous efforts that failed in Tulsa. It will feature additional interviews with Tulsa natives; Tulsa's current mayor, G.T. Bynum; descendants of the victims, including Joi McCondichie; and those who are now part of the group working to find mass graves, including Kristi Williams. "Tulsa's Buried Truth" premieres on Tuesday, May 18 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC News Live and will be available on demand on Hulu. "Tulsa's Buried Truth" is produced by ABC News' Investigative Unit for ABC News Live. It is executive produced by Cindy Galli.
Oklahoma StateNew York Post

Oklahoma governor booted from commission after banning critical race theory

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has been kicked off a commission marking the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he banned critical race theory from schools. The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission members called a special meeting last week and “agreed through consensus to part ways with Governor Stitt,” the commission said in a statement.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Gov. Stitt's PETA prank could pull millions into the economy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — By now you've probably seen how Governor Kevin Stitt responded to a PETA billboard calling him a 'meathead.'. The Governor decided to have a cookout right underneath it. It may look like a joke, but there's much more to the story and what lead up to...