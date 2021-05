It feels as if we have dutifully trudged across that death beach episode after episode and it is finally time to reap our reward for being very good boys and girls: Japril. Is. Endgame. You guys. YOU GUYS. Can you even believe it? After everything they’ve been through, Jackson Avery and April Kepner are going to ride off into the sunset — er, move to Boston together. Oh buddy, this one is for the Japril fans who have been hoping for this day (for everyone else, please don’t rain on this long-awaited, mismanaged parade, okay?). It’s here! It’s happening!