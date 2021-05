Wendy Williams’ hot takes have gotten the talk show host in trouble before, but now a reality star has threatened to “beat” her for one of them. Erica Mena, who is married to rapper Safaree and best known for her time on Love & Hip Hop: New York, took offense over her marriage being discussed on the show and fired back at Williams. The reality star might have taken things too far, however and received a lot of backlash for both the threat as well as her reference to Williams’ past experience with domestic abuse.