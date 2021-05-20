Syracuse Mets series to watch this summer
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The Syracuse Mets had their season opener on May 4 after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, and the team has started 2-10 this season. Fans are allowed to attend the games at NBT Bank Stadium, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, Syracuse is only facing five opponents within the Northeast Division of Triple-A this season.ww3.dailyorange.com