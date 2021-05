Marylanders will no longer be required to wear masks indoors as the state aligns with newly issued federal Covid-19 guidelines. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the change Friday afternoon, saying the state will lift its mask mandate following the "surprise announcement" from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. Maryland will still require the wearing of masks on public transportation, as well as in health care settings and schools, which is in line with the CDC's latest guidance.