newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Darlington, SC

Darlington mayor holding prayer gathering in response to recent homicides

By Cameron Crowe
WMBF
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington Police Department and Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are busy investigating two homicides that occurred only hours apart. Coroner J. Todd Hardee revealed 24-year-old Rahiem Fortune was shot and killed yesterday afternoon after a shootout between two cars at the intersection of West Broad Street and Milling Street in Darlington.

www.wmbfnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartsville, SC
Crime & Safety
Darlington County, SC
Government
State
Washington State
Hartsville, SC
Society
City
Darlington, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
Hartsville, SC
Government
City
Hartsville, SC
County
Darlington County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Community Service#County Police#Police Violence#City Police#Police Chief#Sheriff Hudson#Mayor#S C#West Broad Street#God#Milling Street#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Darlington County, SCWMBF

Missing Darlington County woman found safe

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 53-year-old woman has been found. Deputies say Melissa Gregory was last seen on South Main Street in the Society Hill area Sunday morning. Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, deputies said Gregory had been found “safe...
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Public Healthlive5news.com

Televised SC town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. DHEC will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity for...
Hartsville, SCnewsandpress.net

Two held in Byerly Park shooting

Hartsville police report that two men have been charged after one person was shot and wounded May 5 at Byerly Park. Carquivas Mitchell, age and address not available, was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, police said; according to Darlington County jail records, the charge is obstructing justice. Kinard Huggins, age and address not available, was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, police said. His booking photo was not available.
Hartsville, SCSCNow

Hartsville removes mask mandate

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville’s masking mandate is no more. The city announced Thursday evening that its mask mandate would end effective Thursday. The announcement indicates the city removed its mandate because of updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control issued Thursday saying that fully vaccinated people can be without masks in most places. The city added that it still encourages those who are at risk to continue to protect themselves accordingly for their safety and the safety of those around them.
Politicslive5news.com

SC governor signs open carry bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It will soon be legal to open carry a weapon in the state of South Carolina -- if a person has a concealed carry permit. Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law, he announced on Twitter. It goes into effect...
Hartsville, SCwpde.com

Another arrest in killing near Hartsville airport

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies charged Ronnie James McDougal, Jr. with murder in a deadly shooting back in February on Lake View Boulevard near the Hartsville Airport, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Christopher Benton McLeod, 29, of Carthage, North Carolina, died in the shooting. So far, three people...
Darlington, SCSCNow

Free COVID vaccinations to be offered Saturday in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Health Force and the South Carolina Democratic Party will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lee Street Church of God at 222 Lee St. in Darlington. Vaccines are free to the public and available on a first come, first served...
Darlington County, SCnewsandpress.net

Teen accused of dropping ‘boulder’ onto a vehicle

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has charged a teenager in connection with a December 2020 incident in which someone dropped a “boulder” from an overpass, seriously injuring a teen who was riding in a vehicle below on I-95. Sidney Isgett, 18, no address available, has been charged with attempted murder and three counts of malicious injury to property. When the Dec. 10 incident was first reported, there was confusion about whether it happened in Darlington County or Florence County. The location was given as a “portion of Interstate 95 just up from the McIver Road overpass.” Officers were told that juveniles had been throwing big and small rocks, and also fruit, off the overpass as vehicles passed below. A family was riding in one of the vehicles, and a rock described in an incident report as a “boulder” smashed the vehicle’s windshield, hit a 15-year-old passenger in the face and knocked him unconscious.
Hartsville, SCHartsville News Journal

HARTSVILLE HAPPENINGS

Editor’s Note: Due to the coronavirus epidemic, many events have been cancelled or rescheduled. Please check with the sponsoring organization of each event. Tent revival at Butler Community Center Athletic FieldYou are invited to come join the Greater Hartsville Ministerial Alliance at the Butler Community Center Athletic Field, 1103 S. Sixth Street, Hartsville, for three nights of tent revival May 12th, May 13th and May 14th at 6 p.m. nightly. Wednesday - Pastor Anthony Caldwell of Centenary and Kingsville UMC. Moderators Minister James Robbins of Hartsville Presbyterian Church and Brother Nigel Fulmore of Effingham Baptist Church. Thursday - Pastor Jimmy Beck of ONE Church. Moderators Bishop Christopher Robinson of Pentecostal Assemblies and Tribe of Judah and Pastor David McIntosh of Hartsville Presbyterian Church. Friday - Pastor Christopher Morgan of Christ Cathedral Ministries. Moderators Pastor Tom McCrae of The Gathering Place Church and Pastor Christopher Frazier of Mt. Olive Word of Life Church. Bring your lawn chairs. Wearing face masks is encouraged. Radio station will be available for those who would like to tune in from their cars. For more information please call Pastor Christopher Morgan 843-287-2142 or Bishop Christopher Robinson 843-472-9562.
Hartsville, SCSCNow

Carolina Pines updates visitation policy

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has updated its visitation policy, while remaining focused on the safety of staff, patients, and visitors. All patients and visitors must enter through the Emergency Department entrance of the hospital. Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. All visitors must wear a face mask while in the facility. Masks must be worn properly, ensuring that the nose and mouth are covered at all times. If a visitor does not comply with this rule, he or she will be asked to leave. All visitors will have a temperature screening done prior to being allowed access into the facility. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or greater will be asked to refrain from visiting. Two visitors are allowed for each patient in Acute Care Services (ACS), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Labor and Delivery, Post-Partum and Pediatrics. ER patients and outpatients (Radiology, Day Surgery, Lab, etc.) are limited to one well visitor. No visitors for COVID-19 positive or COVID-19 rule out patients unless previous arrangements have been made with the unit director or nursing supervisor. Visitors must be at least 16 years of age and always remain in the patient’s room. Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing at all times including in waiting rooms, cafeteria, and shared areas.
Florence, SCSCNow

PHOTOS: Florence-Darlington Technical College Graduation

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College saw more than 300 graduates walk across the stage at the Florence Center during its 2021 Graduation Ceremony Thursday night. This year’s participation more than doubled last year’s COVID-19 hindered event.