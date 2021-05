Annie is the next Broadway show that's getting the live musical treatment!. NBC announced on Wednesday that its newest live musical event will be Annie Live!, set to air this holiday season and based on the beloved seven-time Tony Award-winning hit. Robert Greenblatt will executive produce the telecast along with Neil Meron, who has served as executive producer on all of NBC's live musicals since 2013, including The Sound of Music Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.