A former aide to Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn filed suit Thursday against his former boss alleging that he was fired from his job after raising objections to the eight-term Colorado congressman’s, shall we say, laissez-faire attitude towards coronavirus safety. The former staffer in question is Brandon Pope, who the suit says was first brought on in 2019 as a Wounded Warrior fellow in Lamborn’s district office in Colorado Springs after serving as a Marine in Afghanistan. Pope, who was then hired on a full-time basis in May 2020 as a defense policy advisor makes a slew of damning allegations about Lamborn’s refusal to take any pandemic safety measures whatsoever.