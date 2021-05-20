Meet The Artist Behind Fendi's Psychedelic New Logo
I don't know what's up with me these days (I assume it's connected to L.A. being on the verge of re-opening), but I am practically falling off the edge of my seat watching to see what my favorite designers are up to. I'm dying to get dressed, and you better believe I'm ready to shop for summer. So you can envision the look on my face when I opened my phone to find a brand new collection from Fendi. Every item in the Vertigo capsule is note worthy, but the totally revamped logo is what really got me. Soaking in this vibrant new look from the classic Italian designer brand, it's impossible to choose a favorite from all these happy pieces: There are multi-colored baguette bags, baby blue dresses, and an actual Fendi-print polaroid camera (yes, for real). Everything is so on-trend for S/S 21.www.whowhatwear.com