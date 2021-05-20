Meet The Artist Behind Fendi's Psychedelic New Logo

I am one of those people who plan everything. Whether it's a vacation five months from now or just an after-work happy hour with my fiancé, I'm on it. So it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone reading this to know that I've had my summer wardrobe ready to rumble for a while now. But look, it's important to me to have my ducks in a row so I'm prepared for whatever the season throws at me. An impromptu beach day? I have a chic, on-trend bikini on deck. Outdoor drinks with my co-workers? An easy top or poplin dress will do just the trick. This year, I scooped up so many chic pieces to add to my capsule from Iris & Ink's collection on The Outnet. I'm not joking; I had to stop myself from adding everything from the brand to my online cart. Keep scrolling, and you'll soon see exactly what I mean.