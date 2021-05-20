Parks powering Patriots

Kaylen Parks, Independence catcher, fires the ball back to the pitcher during a game against Liberty. Jon C. Hancock/for The Register-Herald Jon C. Hancock/for The Register-

Kaylen Parks has a perfect last name.

Its because that's usually where she hits softballs out of. She's been doing so for years.

As a freshman the Independence star started in a lineup dominated by juniors. As a sophomore she became the team's best hitter, batting .467 with 48 RBI and leading the team with eight home runs, earning a first-team all-state selection.

Now as a senior, with over six games left in the regular season, she's rewritten the record books in Coal City.

In a 24-13 drubbing of PikeView on May 12, the senior catcher launched her 10th homer of the season, breaking the old single-season record of nine set by former teammate Ashleigh Sexton in 2018.

"I set that goal for myself this year," a giddy Parks said. "That's what I wanted to do, I wanted to set that new record. I didn't have last year to do it so I told myself this year was going to be the year and I had to make up for lost time. I've had a great team behind me that's always encouraging and they've pushed me harder than anybody ever. They're so happy for me and it makes it that much easier to do."

While her numbers are eye-popping — she was batting .643 with 39 RBI to go along with her 10 homers coming into the week — her impact on the team goes beyond what she does with a bat in her hand.

For starters she's versatile.

As a freshman she played in the outfield, transitioning to second base for her sophomore season. Her natural position is at catcher, but early in her career she had to make the sacrifice of playing other positions to help her team.

"She played with that group from two and three years ago," Indy head coach Ken Adkins said. "She always played with older kids and I'll just tell you, nobody works harder than she does. I've never had anyone work so hard to be the best and she has no desire to be one of the best, she wants to be the best. She signed with (West Virginia) Wesleyan and everything she does is in preparation for what comes next. I wanted her to be the shortstop this year, but she came to me in the beginning of the year. She had done everything I asked her, but said she wanted to be the catcher. I was sick, but I told her I'd go with that because I wanted her to be happy. I thought she deserves that with as much as I've moved her around her career."

Behind the plate Parks feels like she can have more of an impact on the game. Now that she's the veteran she's where she's most comfortable. She's the only senior with more than a year of experience on the roster, helping guide what is for most of her teammates, their first varsity campaign.

"It's been great," Parks said. "When I'm catching I'm more comfortable everywhere and I feel like when I'm catching I can do more. It makes me feel better about my batting. When I'm doing well I feel like I'm helping my team and it's just more ways to help. It helps me help the girls too. Like I can tell Jaina (Davis) to come up a little bit. I can set the infield. If we need to shift or communicate I can do that from behind the plate. It just makes it easier everywhere. It's been a big flip though. This team, we played together before when we were younger, so in a way they look up to me and it helps me help them. I'm their leader, but I don't try to boss them around."

Even her teammates agree her presence behind the plate has been a welcome one.

Due to the pandemic, last season was lost, meaning Parks and teammate Sarah Bragg are the only players on the roster with meaningful game experience. For a team replacing starters everywhere that's a tall task to handle but Parks has connected with each player and perhaps most importantly, the team's starting pitcher Delaney Buckland.

Buckland, a sophomore, hadn't seen any high school action before this season, but has felt comfortable with Parks catching her.

"Kaylen and I have been friends for as long as I can remember," Buckland said. "Like all-stars and little league — I've known her forever. And knowing someone behind the plate really helps you out. She's like a role model for me. She's just always pushing it and pushing me to do better. It's definitely made me more comfortable. She knows when to calm me down and come talk to me whenever I need it. She knows me pretty well so that helps."

With the home run record out of the way, Parks has her eyes set on something a little bigger — a state championship.

As a sophomore she helped Indy to the state tournament, but she wants to finish the job this time.

"Honestly, (the home record) was my one," Parks said. "But now states is what I'm looking at. All I want is to get there and finish my high school career there as a winner."

Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH