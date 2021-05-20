South Dakota Congressional Delegation seek “least partisan” investigation into U.S. Capitol riot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The House of Representatives has passed a bill creating a commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The commission would be modeled after the investigation into the September 11th terrorist attack, creating an independent 10-member panel that would make recommendations by the end of the year. It still needs approval in the Senate and its fate there remains unclear. Many Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have lined up against it, questioning whether it will truly be a bi-partisan commission.