Bipartisan group introduces bill to modernize historically Black colleges, universities

I am a mom, an education advocate and a native of Connecticut. During the pandemic, public schools in my state have struggled mightily to meet the needs of students and families. During this difficult time, I’ve been heartened by the nimbleness of the charter school sector. Although my child did not have the opportunity to attend one, I can see that these innovative public schools had the flexibility to pivot when they were forced into remote learning and are uniquely set up to meet the needs of families. They continue to implement new technology, teacher training and new curriculum. Sadly, they are available to far too many families who need them.