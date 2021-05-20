Bipartisan group introduces bill to modernize historically Black colleges, universities

Baldwin: “Everyone should have the opportunity to gain the education and skills they need to succeed without drowning in student debt.”. WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, Congressman Andy Levin (D-MI), member of the House Education & Labor Committee, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate HELP Committee and Congressman Bobby Scott (D-VA), Chair of the House Education & Labor Committee, today reintroduced legislation to make the skills and credentials necessary for success in today’s economy attainable for all Americans, regardless of socio-economic status. The America’s College Promise Act will create new federal-state partnerships that provide two years of tuition-free access to community or technical college programs and significant tuition and fee grant aid for two years at an eligible four-year year historically Black college or university (HBCU) or minority-serving institution (MSI).