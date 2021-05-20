newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bipartisan group introduces bill to modernize historically Black colleges, universities

By Jessi Turnure
wgnradio.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A bipartisan group in Congress is working to improve the country’s more than 100 historically Black colleges and universities. A bill introduced Wednesday would help the schools repair and upgrade aging infrastructure, which lawmakers argue allows them to better compete with other top universities for students and private investment.

wgnradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Coons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Loans#Education And Schools#Public Schools#Private Schools#Nexstar#House#Gao#Covid#Senate#Hbcu Campuses#Students#Lawmakers#Hbcus#Hbcu Facilities#Aging Infrastructure#Private Investment#Taxpayers#Caucus#Country#Historic Buildings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Congress & Courtsbossierpress.com

Cassidy, Marshall, Colleagues Introduce the Save Local Business Act

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS) introduced the Save Local Business Act, which clarifies the joint employer standard. Since 2015, the definition of a “joint employer” has been dramatically expanded, resulting in confusing regulations and an unpredictable liability standard for small and local businesses across the country. As a result, employers have seen increases in operational and legal costs, less compliance assistance, and fewer opportunities to create jobs. The Save Local Business Act will provide clarification to ensure franchisees remain small business owners, rather than being relegated to store managers, to provide certainty for small businesses while strengthening protections for American workers.
RestaurantsJanesville Gazette

Bipartisan group pushing for more restaurant aid

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers from both parties are pushing to shore up a new relief fund for restaurants that is already on track to run out of money. Less than two weeks since the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund opened for business, demand for aid has outstripped supply. More than 266,000 restaurants have requested more than $65 billion to replenish revenue lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Small Business Administration reported this week.
CollegesPosted by
Forbes

Why Applications And Enrollment Are Spiking At Historically Black Colleges

When it came time for Mikayla Terry to apply to college last fall, the 18-year-old made Clark Atlanta University one of her picks. The research institution in Georgia’s biggest city was founded three months after the Civil War ended, to educate Black Americans. Today the majority of its 3,000 undergraduates are Black and it’s known as one of the top historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, in the U.S.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Representative Harshbarger Introduces Bill to Reform Occupational Licensing: ‘Freedom to Work Act’

Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-TN-01) introduced the “Freedom to Work Act” on Wednesday – a bill to reform occupational licensing. The Freedom to Work Act would require federal executive agencies to review their authorities, regulations, or policies that directly impose occupational licensing requirements or cause state, local, or tribal governments to adopt occupational licensing requirements. Then, those agencies would have to identify any changes that would either rescind or offer the least restrictive alternative to any occupational licensing requirements.
CollegesPosted by
PennLive.com

Judge approves $577M settlement for Maryland’s underfunded Black colleges and universities

ANNAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved a $577 million settlement in a lawsuit over underfunding at Maryland’s four historically Black colleges and universities. The deal approved Wednesday will provide $555 million in extra funding over 10 years, beginning in 2023, for Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University in Baltimore and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.
Congress & CourtsUrban Milwaukee

Senators Baldwin and Ernst Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Improve Transportation Access for Workers and Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) today introduced bipartisan legislation to improve transportation access and help break down barriers for workers and families getting to jobs, local businesses and health care services. The Connecting Opportunities through Mobility Metrics and Unlocking Transportation Efficiencies (COMMUTE) Act provides data to states and local governments to measure accessibility to local businesses and important destinations, and inform investments in transportation systems.
Washington, DCsenate.gov

Cotton Introduces Bill to Tax Private University Mega-Endowments, Support Workforce Training Programs

Cotton Introduces Bill to Tax Private University Mega-Endowments, Support Workforce Training Programs. Washington, D.C. — Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) today introduced the Ivory Tower Tax Act, legislation to impose a one-percent tax on the value of the endowments of the wealthiest private colleges and use the funds to support vocational education and training. This bill also requires these institutions to draw down five percent of the value of their endowments each year. Bill text may be found here.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden’s ‘Historic’ Funding of Black Colleges

The rich have grown richer and the poor poorer during the pandemic, and institutions of higher education have been no exception. Colleges that primarily serve students who are an unexpected expense away from leaving school bore the brunt of the crisis. Community-college enrollments were down 9.5 percent last fall; historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) saw a decline of 5 percent. Despite a year of record philanthropic giving, 2020 was financially devastating for many of them.
Congress & Courtsnativesunnews.today

Bipartisan bill hopes to preserve Native language

WASHINGTON .— Recognizing the preservation of language as essential in maintaining and strengthening Native American tribes, the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs (SCIA) introduced a bipartisan bill to support Native American languages this week. “Congress made a commitment to promote and protect the rights of Native Americans to use their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

American Council of Life Insurers: Congressional Leaders Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Enhance Americans' Retirement Security

American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. made the following comments on the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2021, retirement security legislation introduced by. House Ways & Means Committee. Chairman. Richie Neal. (D-MA) and Ranking Member. Kevin Brady. (R-TX):. "The Securing a Strong Retirement Act makes important...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House panel advances bipartisan retirement savings bill

The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday advanced bipartisan legislation aimed at helping people save for retirement. The committee approved the measure by voice vote. The bill now heads to the full House. It’s unclear when the bill will get a vote, but its strong bipartisan support bodes well for its prospects. Similar legislation has been introduced in the past in the upper chamber by Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio).
Congress & CourtsUrban Milwaukee

Baldwin, Levin, Murray, Scott Reintroduce Legislation to Provide Two Free Years of Community College

Baldwin: “Everyone should have the opportunity to gain the education and skills they need to succeed without drowning in student debt.”. WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, Congressman Andy Levin (D-MI), member of the House Education & Labor Committee, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate HELP Committee and Congressman Bobby Scott (D-VA), Chair of the House Education & Labor Committee, today reintroduced legislation to make the skills and credentials necessary for success in today’s economy attainable for all Americans, regardless of socio-economic status. The America’s College Promise Act will create new federal-state partnerships that provide two years of tuition-free access to community or technical college programs and significant tuition and fee grant aid for two years at an eligible four-year year historically Black college or university (HBCU) or minority-serving institution (MSI).
Congress & CourtsThe Suburban Times

Kilmer Introduces Bipartisan “Yes In My Backyard” Bill to Increase Affordable Housing Production

On May 13, U.S. Representatives Derek Kilmer (WA-06) and Trey Hollingsworth (IN-09) introduced the Yes In My Backyard (YIMBY) Act, bipartisan legislation to identify obstacles to, and opportunities for, increasing home construction through better zoning, by-right development, and faster permitting. The legislation aims to encourage localities to eliminate discriminatory land use policies and remove barriers that prevent needed housing from being built around the country.
Congress & CourtsKSAT 12

Texas House adds MLK and Frederick Douglass speeches to bill that would mandate teaching “informed American patriotism”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas House has advanced legislation that would require K-12 school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to teach “informed American patriotism” through the founding documents of the U.S starting in the 2021-2022 school year.
Congress & Courtstrumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Congress must protect the Charter Schools Program

I am a mom, an education advocate and a native of Connecticut. During the pandemic, public schools in my state have struggled mightily to meet the needs of students and families. During this difficult time, I’ve been heartened by the nimbleness of the charter school sector. Although my child did not have the opportunity to attend one, I can see that these innovative public schools had the flexibility to pivot when they were forced into remote learning and are uniquely set up to meet the needs of families. They continue to implement new technology, teacher training and new curriculum. Sadly, they are available to far too many families who need them.