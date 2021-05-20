newsbreak-logo
Should NHL “tweak” the rules for college prospects - Eemil Viro signs ELC

 14 hours ago

Steve Yzerman has signed a pick from last year’s draft in Eemil Viro, bringing another Left shot D into the pipeline. The Yzerman Press Conference after Blashill’s extension was full of information. As fans inevitably want bigger changes (particularly behind the bench) the GM is “steady as she goes”. Jeff Blashill has helped the young players improve while Yzerman turns over the roster each season. Until the talent is “upgraded”, they’re not going to be holding the coach to unreasonable standards.

