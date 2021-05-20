newsbreak-logo
Report: Julian Nagelsmann’s initial transfer wish list was too rich for Bayern Munich

By CSmith1919
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from Sport Bild, Julian Nagelsmann has already hit a bit of a wall at Bayern Munich with his transfer wish list. Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured Sport Bild’s story, which indicates that Nagelsmann’s requests were not economically feasible for the Bavarians at this time. In an odd twist, a scenario like this was allegedly one of the primary reasons Hansi Flick became unhappy with his role in the squad planning process:

