Report: Julian Nagelsmann’s initial transfer wish list was too rich for Bayern Munich

Nearly every top Bundesliga club will have a new manager for the start of the 2021/22 season. German football could be set for a reshuffle. Bundesliga fans could be forgiven for having one eye on next season. The 2020/21 campaign isn’t over yet, but clubs are already making moves in preparation for the summer. Hansi Flick, for instance, will leave Bayern Munich once the club has lifted its eighth successive Bundesliga title in just a few weeks’ time. The 56-year-old is widely expected to succeed Joachim Low as Germany national team boss once Euro 2020 is out of the way.