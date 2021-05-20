newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Biden calls on Israel to de-escalate conflict with Hamas

By Basil John
wgnradio.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Wednesday, the White House said the U.S. is actively communicating with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on ways to end the current conflict between Israel and Hamas. “The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire,”...

wgnradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#De Escalation#Palestinian Violence#Bloodshed#Nexstar#The White House#Israeli#Republicans#President Joe Biden#Calm Diplomacy#Innocent Civilians#War#Crisis#Secretary#Sen Ted Cruz#R Ky#Deputy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Supports Ceasefire In Call With Netanyahu

President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire to end the weeklong conflict between Israel and Hamas in a call Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said, the strongest stance the president has taken on the violence that has left more than 200 dead and threatens to destabilize the region.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel’s bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organizations. Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his...
Politics95.3 MNC

Hoosier reaction to Isreal and Hamas conflict the Palestinian government

If someone shot rockets or missiles at your city, you’d want to shoot back. That’s how an Israeli diplomat who serves Indiana and the Midwest describes the situation between Israel and Hamas, the organization that is at odds with both Israel and the Palestinian government. “Whether it’s something happening now...
Foreign PolicyBoston Globe

Tensions among Democrats grow over Israel as the left defends Palestinians

In 1988, when James Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute, pushed Democrats to include a mention of Palestinian sovereignty in their platform, party leaders responded with a clear warning, he recalled: “If the P-word is even in the platform, all hell will break loose.” To stave off an angry confrontation at the convention, the issue was shelved without a vote.
POTUSNBC News

Biden faces Israeli-Palestinian fighting he wasn't expecting — or prepared for

WASHINGTON — For President Joe Biden, the eruption of violence between Israel and the Palestinians is a crisis he not only did not expect, but was not prepared to confront. Despite being one of the most experienced foreign policy experts among recent presidents, Biden had made it clear he wanted to focus his foreign policy on China primarily, as well as on restarting talks with Iran to re-enter and strengthen the nuclear accord negotiated under former President Barack Obama, and toughen but normalize the post-Trump U.S. stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

How Pramila Jayapal Views the Biden Administration

As Joe Biden laid out a grand vision for his Presidency, in a speech before Congress late last month, cameras caught Representative Pramila Jayapal standing and applauding. Behind her face mask, she later told an aide, she was smiling. This was not the Joe Biden whom progressives like Jayapal expected to see when he meandered out of the Democratic pack and vanquished their champions, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, in last year’s primaries. That was the avuncular centrist who persuaded enough voters that he was the safe choice to beat Donald Trump in November. But this Joe Biden is going much, much bigger. As Jayapal said, “President Biden has risen to the moment, and I really do give him an ‘A’ in what he’s done so far. It’s been bold, it’s been progressive, it’s been what the country needs.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli Government 'Strong Right Wing,' Demands U.S. Respect Palestinian Rights

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.