Airlines floating the idea of taking your weight before you board a flight

Parkshore stunning, the most in demand 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with view to the Navy Pier, lake front and the new parks. Galley Kitchen has new painted and glazed cabinets , new dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave, new faucet, new ceiling light. Both bathrooms have new tile floor, new toilet, new granite counter vanity with new faucet. Second bathroom also has new shower with frameless glass doors. Entryway has pretty high end crystal light fixtures on dimmers. Designer Wallpaper in living room and entryway. Wood floor in hallway living and dinning area. Both bedroom has new carpet. Storage is included. Assessment including high speed internet and cable. The Parkshore offers the highest outdoor roof top pool in Chicago, Gym, 2 party rooms, 24/7 doorman and maintenance, tennis court, Grill, Dog run. spa, additional laundry room, bike storage etc. Investors are welcome, there is no rental restrictions. Parkshore is located at the Lakeshore East neighborhood, walking distance to the lakeshore east park, lake front, Navy Pier, the Grant Park, Millennium Park. Next to grocery stores and restaurants such as, Marianos, Drunken Bean, III forks, Eggy's, Wild Berry. Close to the Chicago Pedway system. It also next to 2 day care and the Gems international school which serves pre-K through 12 grades. Bus #60 is next to the building, which can take you to the Theater district, shopping, the loop in 5 minutes. Unit has been lightly used as in town for the last few years and it is very easy to show. Beautiful views from this 56th floor condo in the Aqua! This rarely available 1bed/1bath looks out to Lake Michigan and Millennium Park! In the heart of Chicago everything you need is within footsteps, Mariano's, the loop, Theatre district, Millennium Park, and much more! The building is directly connected to the pedway system so forget walking outside in the winter! The Aqua is a full amenity building: indoor and outdoor pool, basket ball court, running track, fitness center, private theater, game room, business center and more! Come visit this immaculate unit today! Take a 3D Tour, CLICK on the 3D BUTTON & Walk Around. Watch a Custom Drone Video Tour, Click on Video Button! Live in this modern & extra wide studio with sweeping views of Lake Michigan, DuSable Harbor, and the city. The gourmet kitchen will inspire your inner chef clad with granite countertops, light wood cabinetry, premium stainless steel appliances, and expansive breakfast bar. Enjoy relaxing in this oversized living space featuring beautiful hardwood floors, and an abundance of natural light. Private balcony is ideal for grilling out in the summer time and enjoying the gorgeous views. Unit features an updated bathroom, In Unit Washer/Dryer, and a large walk in closet. The Chandler is like living at a five star hotel with the luxurious amenities that include 24 hour doorman, fitness center, media center, multiple party rooms, billboard room, and amazing roof top with indoor pool, hot tub, and two outdoor spaces overlooking Lake Michigan and Chicago River. Steps from Mariano's, Lake Shore East Dog Park and playground, Chicago Riverwalk, lakefront, restaurants, nightlife, and everything New East Side has to offer! High floor 1 bed/1 bath condo with east-facing views in a full-amenity building. This unit is freshly painted & features a large bedroom with tons of closet space. Enjoy the great city views off your spacious balcony. Heat, A/C, cable TV, & internet all included; just pay for electricity. Building features 24/7 doorperson, secure package storage, fitness center, in-building laundry, on-site management, huge sundeck, & indoor pool. Close to the Loop trains, Theater District, shopping, nightlife, & entertainment.