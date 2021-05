We are big fans of substituting in cauliflower rice as often as possible, but, well, let's be honest: The same old cauliflower rice can get a little dull. You feel us? If so, you'll absolutely love this recipe for Mexican cauliflower rice, developed by Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge. As far as Olayinka's inspiration for this recipe is concerned, she says, "I love cauliflower rice. It's a great alternative in our house to get more vegetables into our diet. I also love Mexican spices, so I thought the two would make a great pair!"