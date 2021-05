For about a month and a half, any activity from Ke’Bryan Hayes has been newsworthy. Ever since the Pirates’ No. 1 prospect and starting third baseman hurt his wrist in the team’s second game of the season, it’s been on-again, off-again rehabilitation. He was taking swings against live batting practice and participating in a rehab assignment with the alternate training site roster until he reaggravated his wrist and shut it down again. He revamped his rehab again but was eventually transferred to the 60-day injured list, lengthening the timeline for his return.