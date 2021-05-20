Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT AKDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM Thursday to midnight AKDT Thursday night. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...from Donnelly Dome north. * TIMING...10 AM Thu to midnight Thu night. * WINDS...South 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...56.