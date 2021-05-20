newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT AKDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM Thursday to midnight AKDT Thursday night. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...from Donnelly Dome north. * TIMING...10 AM Thu to midnight Thu night. * WINDS...South 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...56.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Fairbanks, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Red Flag Warning#Eastern Alaska Range#Eastern Alaska#Gusts#Fire Crews#Target Area#Midnight Thu Night#Fire Agencies#Severity#Severe Certainty#Donnelly Dome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska governor declares disaster in Buckland after ice jam causes flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Almost a week after homes in Buckland were submerged due to flooding caused by an ice jam on the Buckland River, Gov. Mike Dunleavy activates disaster recovery programs to assist the city and native village in the area. The Monday morning announcement from the governor’s office...