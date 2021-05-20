newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT AKDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR DELTANA AND TANANA FLATS The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM Thursday to midnight AKDT Thursday night. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...near Delta Junction. * TIMING...10 AM Thu to midnight Thu night. * WINDS...Southeast 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...60 to 65. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Tanana#Fire Crews#Fire Agencies#Fairbanks#Fires#Gusts#Target Area#Delta Junction#Midnight Thu Night#Severe Certainty#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Renewed violence over Gaza despite ceasefire moves gaining momentum

Diplomatic moves towards a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gathered pace on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a de-escalation, but Israel kept up its bombardment of Gaza and Hamas rocket fire resumed after a pause. A senior official in the Hamas militant group predicted a ceasefire within...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Jobless claims fall to 444K, setting another post-lockdown low

The number of new applications for unemployment insurance fell last week to 444,000, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department, setting a new post-lockdown low for initial weekly jobless claims. In the week ending May 15, first-time claims for jobless benefits fell by 34,000 from the previous week’s...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden signs bill to combat anti-Asian hate crimes

Washington — President Biden on Thursday will sign legislation passed with overwhelming bipartisan support that aims to combat the spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans that proliferated during the coronavirus pandemic. The measure, spearheaded by Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Congresswoman Grace Meng of New York, was...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Pelosi, McCarthy feud over mask rules on the House floor

WASHINGTON — The House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy, says masks should no longer be required in the chamber. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office offered a response: Get your members vaccinated against Covid-19 first. The fight over masks in the halls of the House is a microcosm of the debate...