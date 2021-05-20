Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT AKDT THURSDAY NIGHT FOR DELTANA AND TANANA FLATS The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM Thursday to midnight AKDT Thursday night. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...near Delta Junction. * TIMING...10 AM Thu to midnight Thu night. * WINDS...Southeast 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...60 to 65. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.