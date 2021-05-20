newsbreak-logo
Miller-Meeks fined for not wearing mask on US House floor

KCCI.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Second District Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was fined $500 after not wearing a mask on the U.S. House floor Tuesday. The House has not changed its rules since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed mask-wearing recommendations last week. The Iowa GOP released a statement saying in...

