newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Special Weather Statement issued for Foard, Hardeman by NWS

weather.gov
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Foard; Hardeman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR northwestern Foard and south central Hardeman Counties Until 800 PM CDT AT 730 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Crowell, moving north at 20 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Nws#Special Weather Statement#Nws#Severity#Hazards Include Hail#Crowell#Nickels Wind
Related
Foard County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has expanded the * Flood Watch to include a portion of northern Texas, including the following areas, Foard, Hardeman and Knox. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Foard County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...SOUTHWESTERN HARMON...FOARD...NORTHWESTERN KNOX AND HARDEMAN COUNTIES At 1055 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Eldorado to near Medicine Mound to 12 miles northwest of Truscott, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quanah, Crowell, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Margaret, Goodlett, Medicine Mound, Thalia, Truscott, Copper Breaks State Park, Lazare and Rayland. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Foard, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Foard; Knox The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Baylor County in northern Texas Southern Foard County in northern Texas Northern Knox County in northern Texas Southwestern Wilbarger County in northern Texas * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1225 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Seymour, Benjamin, Gilliland, Vera, Truscott, Red Springs and Lake Kemp. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Clay; Foard; Hardeman; Knox; Wichita; Wilbarger FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flood Watch for flash flooding...flooding of creeks and rivers...and flooding of low lying areas continues for * portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Foard, Hardeman, Knox, Wichita, and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.