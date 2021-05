The city of Coos Bay is seeking volunteers to fill openings on the Library Board and the Planning Commission. Applications are available from the City Manager’s Office during the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 541-269-8912, on the city’s website at www.coosbay.org or sending an email to Jackie Mickelson at jmickelson@coosbay.org. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. Applicants will be contacted for interviews, and appointments will be made by the City Council at the June 1 at the regular council meeting.