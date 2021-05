NORWALK — The Huron County chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will be holding their monthly support meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held virtually through Zoom and in-person at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Norwalk. Feel free to join either way. Zoom and additional information can be found on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NAMIHuronCounty, or on our Twitter account, twitter.com/NAMIOhioHuronCo, or you can contact Kevin at 419-677-0714.