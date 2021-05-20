Hampton School Board approves new names for 5 schools

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON — Ann Kilgore, Hampton’s first female mayor, didn’t keep most of her speeches. But her daughter, former Newport News superintendent Ashby Kilgore, did find one from 1970 that seemed poignant after the Hampton School Board suggested naming a school for her. She read it to the board at a May 12 public hearing on the board’s plans to rename five schools.

