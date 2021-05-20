Victoria Pedretti is ‘Interested’ in Portraying an ‘X-Men’ in The MCU; Who Could She Play?

In order to be fair, some folks like to take the time to detail just what an actor has done once they start popping off at the mouth about something that’s a bit unwise to remark on, but there are plenty of people that are ready to roast Mickey Rourke simply for saying that Marvel movies are crap. The outrage that some might expect doesn’t really appear to be happening, but it could have something to do with the fact that not too long ago another famous name decided to malign the MCU, and that kind of went away after a while too. Remember when Martin Scorsese said that the MCU was like a theme park? People managed to get a good laugh out of that, especially when Francis Ford Coppola threw his hat into that particular ring. Now, if two well-respected directors could say such things about a billion-dollar idea, one might think that a guy who actually starred in one of the movies might have a chance to say something and have a much greater impact. The problem here is that Scorsese and Coppola are still well-respected and have been for a while. Rourke is, well, he’s had a rough career for a while, and apart from his time in The Wrestler and many of his earlier movies, he hasn’t really been considered to be that big of a deal. He’s still managed to get ‘oohs’ and ‘aaahs’ when he shows up since he’s a celebrity and a star of course. But his words when it comes to the MCU don’t really carry a lot of weight since he played a villain that was pretty underwhelming and didn’t really come off as anyone that important since the two times he showed up armed and ready to rumble, he was taken out after a brief fight with Iron Man and then Iron Man and War Machine. For all of Ivan Vanko’s genius and aggression, he was a thug.