Victoria Pedretti is ‘Interested’ in Portraying an ‘X-Men’ in The MCU; Who Could She Play?

By Alani Vargas
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

While mutants and the X-Men haven’t found their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe quite yet, it feels like it’s only a matter of time. Due to this, most, if not all, of the roles will likely be recast thanks to timing and properties. And Victoria Pedretti is ready to play one if the universe has it in the cards for her.

