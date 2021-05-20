Formula 1 Monaco betting preview: The most glamorous race on the circuit is back

The historic grand prix was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time since 1954 that the race hadn't been held. And this year, it's on a weekend that may be unfamiliar to many American race fans. The Monaco Grand Prix typically kicks off 1,262 miles of racing with the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 to follow on Memorial Day weekend. But with May having five Sundays and Memorial Day falling on the 31st, Monaco precedes the two big American races by a week. It instead leads into the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin — a track where Formula 1 has raced since 2012.