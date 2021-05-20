newsbreak-logo
Plattsburgh, NY

Plattsburgh Police Department considering to use BolaWrap

By Brandon Menard
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Plattsburgh Police Department is considering whether to purchase a new kind of technology to stop a suspect without hurting them. The new tech is called the BolaWrap and is designed like a lasso to stop suspects in their tracks. The BolaWrap is considered a remote restraint device.

