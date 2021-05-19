newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

In California: Is the state ready for another drought? And movies are back

By Winston Gieseke, USA TODAY
msn.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, and if you're expecting yet another story in this newsletter about the ever-changing mask mandates, today is not the day. But who knows what tomorrow may bring?. Instead, let's take a look at some of...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shasta Lake, CA
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Poppy#Water Wells#San Francisco Bay Area#California Drought#Northern California#Movies In Theaters#Coachella Valley#Western Desert#The Desert Sun#Cal Matters#Californians#Cart#The Los Angeles Times#Amazon Prime Video#San Francisco Chronicle#Usa Today#Uc Berkeley#California News#Groundwater#Northern Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
California Statefroggyweb.com

California governor declares drought emergency in 41 counties

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday issued an expanded “drought emergency proclamation” for 41 of the state’s 58 counties, citing above-average temperatures and dry conditions for April and May. Newsom, a first-term Democrat facing a recall election over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, directed the...
Sacramento, CASan Luis Obispo Tribune

Red flag wildfire danger for Northern California; map shows 70% of state in ‘extreme’ drought

Weather officials and fire personnel are bracing for another weekend of high fire risk, with gusty winds again forecast to coincide with hot and dry conditions. The National Weather Service issued red flag warning for the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley, in effect Saturday morning through Monday evening. The region will see sustained winds from 10 mph to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible in some areas. Near the capital, gusts are expected to reach about 30 mph Saturday and 25 mph on Sunday.
California Statesyvnews.com

Lindsey: Drought-like conditions in California are the new normal

In 2002, now retired climatologist Bill Patzert at while still at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory predicted a decades-long drought for California due to changes in the Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO) and global warming he now calls global heating. “Rainfall in California is controlled by natural forces like the decadal PDO...
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

US Drought Monitor shows intensifying drought in California

Drought conditions intensified in parts of California over the past week, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday. Areas of “exceptional drought” expanded in the southern and eastern Sierra Nevada in response to poor snowpack conditions, the monitor said in its weekly update. Exceptional is the worst level. Most of the...
California StateHalf Moon Bay Review

Drought will change life in California without larger effort

This won’t be the year that we turn on the faucet in our homes and find that nothing comes out. But it may be the year we contemplate that day. If that sounds hyperbolic, consider the machinations of various local, state and national agencies in the weeks before the long, hot and very dry summer:
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California and National Drought Summary for May 4, 2021, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – 73% of California in Extreme Drought

California and National Drought Summary for May 4, 2021. May 6, 2021 - This U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) week saw an active weather pattern with severe weather observed across portions of the central and southern Plains, Texas, mid-South, Midwest, and the Northeast. In Texas, 7-day rainfall accumulations ranged from 2 to 10+ inches leading to significant improvement in drought-related conditions across the state. Likewise, areas of northeastern Colorado and portions of the central Plains received much-needed rainfall (2-to-4-inch accumulations) leading to improvements on the map. Out West, 83% of the region is currently in moderate-to-exceptional drought with the most severe conditions centered on the Four Corners states, California, and Nevada. In California, conditions deteriorated on this week’s map in response to a combination of factors including back-to-back dry water years, above-normal temperatures, below-normal snowpack, and drought impacts (agricultural, ecosystem health, water supply, recreation).
California StatePosted by
KVIA ABC-7

How a California olive grower is adapting to drought conditions

California (KCRA) — California’s water supply is critical to the state’s agriculture industry. Up to 80% of table olives come from California, and while olive trees are more drought-tolerant than other crops, that isn’t stopping Northern California olive growers from making significant changes to conserve our most precious resource. Olives...
California Statewfft.com

Weather Blog: Drought emergency expanded in California

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The extreme drought conditions in California are leading the state's government to take drastic measures. Governor Newsom expanded the drought emergency to cover northern and central parts of the state. SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple.
Politicsdeseret.com

Is California getting another stimulus check?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be gearing up for another stimulus check rollout, NPR reports. Newsom has spent the year cutting spending in order to end a deficit in the state of California, giving the state a massive surplus for the year because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to NPR.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

As West Faces Drought, Attorney General Bonta Calls on Army Corps to Respect California's Authority to Protect State Waters

May 12, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined a coalition of six states and the California State Water Resources Control Board in calling on the. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps) to respect state authority under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act to approve, impose conditions on, or deny certification for federally permitted projects that may result in discharges into waters of the United States. In their letter, the attorneys general expressed concern over the Army Corps’ recent decisions excluding state water quality certification conditions or finding that states have waived their authority to review and certify Nationwide Permits proposed for reissuance. As a result, states, including California, will be forced to adopt individual water quality certifications for dischargers, to the detriment of water quality and at significant cost to the states and their taxpayers.
Music940wfaw.com

Rise Against Announces Nowhere Generation Summer Tour

Rise Against has announced their Nowhere Generation summer tour. The trek will kick off on Friday, July 30th in New York and will make stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, Southern California and more before wrapping on August 24th in Salt Lake City. Tickets go on sale on Thursday (May 13th) at 10 am EST.