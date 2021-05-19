In California: Is the state ready for another drought? And movies are back

May 12, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined a coalition of six states and the California State Water Resources Control Board in calling on the. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps) to respect state authority under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act to approve, impose conditions on, or deny certification for federally permitted projects that may result in discharges into waters of the United States. In their letter, the attorneys general expressed concern over the Army Corps’ recent decisions excluding state water quality certification conditions or finding that states have waived their authority to review and certify Nationwide Permits proposed for reissuance. As a result, states, including California, will be forced to adopt individual water quality certifications for dischargers, to the detriment of water quality and at significant cost to the states and their taxpayers.