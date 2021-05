HERE, ALL THE ROYAL NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 13, 2021. Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson fully supports Meghan Markle’s new venture into the publishing world. The 61-year-old royal recently sat down for an interview, where she discussed Markle’s announcement that her first children’s book, The Bench, is hitting shelves on June 8. Ferguson had nothing but good things to say, revealing that “to sit down and work hard to write a book, in any genre, should be supported and respected.”