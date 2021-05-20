New Ways Families With Kids Can Go Green

Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:. Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, two-day, virtual “Job Transition Class” on Monday and Tuesday, May 17 and 18, from 10:00 AM to noon both days. The class is presented by Jason Bishop of the Center for Financial Wellbeing. If you’ve left a job recently, no matter the cause, you probably have a lot of questions. What happens to your benefits? How do you access sources of money? What should you do next? How do the next steps work? The questions are seemingly endless. If this sounds familiar, join us for this 2-day class on everything you need to know when transitioning between jobs. Topics covered include: cash flow management, access to funds, tax implications, flex spending accounts, Health Savings Accounts, separation from employment, sources of Income, eligibility for Unemployment Compensation, health insurance & COBRA, benefit portability, retirement account vesting, pension vesting, Social Security, beneficiary designation, retirement accounts, retirement account loans, distributions, and account rollover Information. This event is free and open to the public and will be held online via Zoom. Registration link is available at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/job-transition or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org.