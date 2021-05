Quality Journalism for Critical Times Changes in state rules over Bingo games in Florida may have hit a dead end Monday. The lone Senate committee charged with vetting nine pieces of gaming and gambling legislation in that chamber did not vote on the three measures related to Bingo. In the House of Representatives, the Bingo measures have no counterparts, indicating […] The post ‘Don’t mess with Bingo’; senators are cold to rule changes amid gambling reforms appeared first on Florida Phoenix.