Members of KiddNation are again turning to Kellie for some advice on how to navigate through a rough time in their relationship. In today's edition, a dude is apparently not attracted to his girlfriend any longer. After three years of dating, two of which they've lived together, he's noticed over the past year or so his girlfriend wants to do laundry way more than he does. He says it's not because it's a hormonal issue or he had a lower drive, it's because he's feels like he's not attracted to her any longer. He's not sure if its strictly emotional, physical or both. He respects her and is turning to Kellie for advice on how to change his views so that he can give his relationship the attention that it deserves.