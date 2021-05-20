Businesses Are Prioritizing Composable ERP Strategy as Pandemic Accelerates Cloud Migration

CIOs have a unique opportunity to help their organizations unlock the potential of fully utilizing technology. Often, cloud migrations are viewed as a step needed to replace technology rather than an opportunity to uplevel the organization. The cloud’s benefits are well known–but we usually don’t talk about the sweeping transformations a cloud migration brings to organizational culture and to team mindsets. Often, to reap the full benefits of migrating technology to the cloud, a full paradigm shift is needed in how teams think about technology. Take one wrong step and contributors across the organization can be intimidated, feel lost, or even resent the transition.