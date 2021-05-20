Businesses Are Prioritizing Composable ERP Strategy as Pandemic Accelerates Cloud Migration
CHESTERBROOK, PA — Boomi™, a leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), announced the findings from a new global survey revealing that nine out of 10 organizations worldwide – a staggering 94% – are embracing a Composable Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) strategy to overcome the limitations of legacy applications and modernize their businesses to gain a competitive market advantage.www.mychesco.com