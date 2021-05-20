newsbreak-logo
Chesterbrook, PA

Businesses Are Prioritizing Composable ERP Strategy as Pandemic Accelerates Cloud Migration

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Boomi™, a leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), announced the findings from a new global survey revealing that nine out of 10 organizations worldwide – a staggering 94% – are embracing a Composable Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) strategy to overcome the limitations of legacy applications and modernize their businesses to gain a competitive market advantage.

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

TechnologyDark Reading

Cloud-Native Businesses Struggle with Security

More companies moved to cloud-native infrastructure in the past year, and security incidents and malware moved right along with them. Companies increasingly moved their applications and infrastructure to the cloud in the past year, but not without major concerns about security. Almost 60% of companies said they are more worried...
TechnologyComputerworld

Cloud Migration Simplified: A step-by-step guide for the journey into the cloud!

Today’s IT systems have become so complex that CIOs are looking to the cloud to ensure their data is cleansed, secure, scalable, properly governed, available when needed, and fully analyzable. Big Data applications, distributed architectures, multi-cloud containers, microservices, and real-time data streaming in and out of social media are all putting an extreme strain on the modern IT estate, while also making the cloud a necessity, not simply something nice to have.
Technologycpapracticeadvisor.com

Tipalti Expands ERP Integrations

Tipalti, the leading global payables automation platform, has announced that it can now integrate with any Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. Notable ERP integrations include Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Microsoft Dynamics GP, QuickBooks Desktop, Xero, Sage 50, Sage 100, Sage X3, Sage 300, SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign and Acumatica, opening up scalable, global and modern AP automation capabilities to a much larger number of high-velocity businesses.
Economysupplychainquarterly.com

Report: 5 strategies for digital acceleration in procurement

Enterprise digital transformation has become a top priority for business leaders in the past year, according to researchers from The Hackett Group who are recommending five ways to best apply the concept to procurement organizations in a report released earlier this spring. Digital transformation—the process of unleashing digital technologies to...
SoftwareCIO

Cloud Migration in Context: Why CIOs Should Leverage Visualization

CIOs have a unique opportunity to help their organizations unlock the potential of fully utilizing technology. Often, cloud migrations are viewed as a step needed to replace technology rather than an opportunity to uplevel the organization. The cloud’s benefits are well known–but we usually don’t talk about the sweeping transformations a cloud migration brings to organizational culture and to team mindsets. Often, to reap the full benefits of migrating technology to the cloud, a full paradigm shift is needed in how teams think about technology. Take one wrong step and contributors across the organization can be intimidated, feel lost, or even resent the transition.
Technologyibi.com

Ask the Expert about your cloud strategy:

Experience the benefits of the cloud in a new way. Now, for a limited time, meet with one of our industry experts to understand the benefits of the TIBCO WebFOCUS Cloud for your operational needs. If you work for a Credit Union, Healthcare provider, or Law enforcement agency, take advantage of this limited-time offer. Discover what “Better together” means with ibi, a TIBCO company.
ComputersComputer Weekly

A desktop strategy for post pandemic return to work

Most surveys Computer Weekly receive on remote working during the pandemic assume everyone will be running an office laptop at home. Crouching over a laptop on the kitchen table, or sitting on a couch with a notebook computer – as many stock photographs use to illustrate home working – is not doing anyone any favours, especially for their posture.
TechnologyBeta News

Five compelling reasons to migrate to Atlassian Cloud

Last October, Atlassian’s CEO Scott Farquhar announced that Atlassian Server was reaching end-of-life (EOL) and customers have two options: either migrate to Atlassian’s own public cloud solution or move to Atlassian Data Center. To ensure customers have plenty of time to consider these options, Atlassian is taking a phased approach....
Technologyaithority.com

Cognizant Eyes Digital Adoption and Cloud Migration to Boost Revenue in 2021

Even during the harshest months of our biggest humanitarian crisis, cloud migration grew significantly in 2020. Cloud Migration services are one of the pillars of digital transformation journeys. Others are AIOPs, Information Security, and IT Automation. Cognizant is one of the leading providers of Cloud migration services. In their latest announcement following the Q1 2021 results, CEO Brian Humphries laid the roadmap for the future in Cloud migration.
HealthHealthcare IT News

One health system's data archiving strategy for migrating to Epic

AltaMed, a 35-location health system in Southern California, recently moved from its NextGen electronic health record to an Epic EHR, which left patient records in multiple systems. THE PROBLEM. The health system wanted to turn off NextGen so it could reduce the cost and complexity of having multiple systems up...
Public HealthBaton Rouge Business Report

Many businesses planning to keep retention strategies launched during pandemic

During the depths of the pandemic, business owners had to get creative about keeping their best employees—especially moms, who were more likely to have to quit their jobs to care for school-age children and sick family members. Now, with a light at the end of the tunnel, many entrepreneurs have no desire to go back to 2019, Inc. reports.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

SecurID’s enhancements accelerate cloud adoption and advance customers’ zero trust strategies

SecurID announced key enhancements that will help organizations accelerate their cloud journeys, provide full-spectrum authentication options, and ensure flexible and adaptive identity experiences for all users and use cases. Together, these innovations represent the unified capabilities that organizations need to thrive in the digital world. “In the last year, the...
SoftwareVentureBeat

OpsRamp unveils software to migrate enterprises to the public cloud

Enterprise software developer OpsRamp on Tuesday unveiled its spring 2021 release designed to help organizations migrate to the public cloud and better monitor and manage their hybrid IT infrastructure. The new release delivers “self-service onboarding” for accessing the public cloud, the company said. The updated platform features controls and analytical...
ComputersComputer Weekly

OutSystems: Leapfrog the backlog slog with cloud accelerators for AWS

Yes, cloud computing is generally agreed to be a route to providing compute, storage, analytics and an increasing amount of AI-engine power supplied as-a-Service, plus it opens an accessibility channel to the future prospect of quantum power, so in many senses, cloud takes complexity away. In a concerted effort to...